Israel attacked Yemen and bombed the port of Hudaydah: the response to the Houthi missile

An F -11 hunting of the IDF. Credit: Via Wikimedia Commons



On Monday May 5thabout twenty aviation jets of theIsraeli Army hit Yemen with several attacksfor the first time in several months. Israel conducted the operation in response to the missile attack on Sunday 4 May at the Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv, in which six people suffered not serious injuries. According to the statements of the IDF (Israel Defense Forces), the bombings hit “Sources of strategic refueling of the Houthi” in the port of the coastal city of al-ḥudayda (or Hudaydah) and in the Bajil cement factoryeast of the inhabited center.

The Israeli Raid in Yemen against Houthi goals

The attack on the Militia Yemenita financed and supported byIran would have caused at least one twenty injuredaccording to what is declared by Anees al-Asbahi, the Minister of Health of the areas of Yemen controlled by Houthi. According to the testimonies collected by the Reuters news agency, the port of Al-ḥudayda and the neighborhoods of Al-Salakhanah and Al-Hawak were affected with at least 10 raids, while 4 had the concrete factory asset.

Israel motivated Monday’s attack by claiming that the Bajil factory represented for the Houthi militants “A significant source of economic revenue” And that it had been used to build tunnels and infrastructures for military purposes, while the port would have been used “for the transit of Iranian armaments”. The city of Al-ḥudayda is the fourth of Yemen by number of inhabitants and the second stop of the Red Sea after the port of Aden. Furthermore, it guarantees entry into the country of80% of all imports of food In Yemen.

Because Israel bombed the port of Al-ḥudayda and the Bajil cement factory

The Israeli decision to hit the Yemenite territories controlled by the Houthi militants is one retaliation for the missile attack that struck Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport on Sunday 4 Mayin which 6 people were injured in a non -serious way. The attack is not the first that the Militia Yemenita leads against Israel since the beginning of the war in Gaza in October 2023, but was one of the few not intercepted by the Israeli missile defense system.

Iran, who guides the anti -Israeli front of theResistance axis – which are part of, among others, Houthi, Hamas in Palestine, some Sciite militias in Iraq and what remains of the Lebanese militia party Hezbollah – he specified that he has nothing to do with Sunday’s attack against Israel, defining it An independent initiative of the Houthi. On the other side of the front, also the United States Agence Press declared to the press agency that their air forces “they did not participate in the Israeli bombings on Yemen»On Monday 5 May.

The situation in the Red Sea

Yemen paper with the reporting of the different areas of influence: the Houthi control the green part. Credit: Ali Zifan



Despite the declaration, it is known how for some time the United States are however active in one attack campaign Against military installations and strategic objectives controlled by the Houthi in Yemen, as retaliation and deterrence against the repeated assaults on commercial ships conducted by the Houthi against the commercial ships that pass through the Red Sea off the coast of Yemeni. Assaults that Houthi carry on how reaction to the war in Gazahitting Israeli ships and other countries that the militia accuses of having links with Israel. THE US bombings (and British) are Started during the administration of President Joe Biden And They are also continuing during that of his successor Donald Trump.