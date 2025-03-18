Israel breaks the truce: bombings on the Gaza Strip, over 300 victims

​

In the early hours of the morning of March 18, 2025, Israel has interrupted the truce in force for two months in the Gaza Strip By launching a series of surprise aerial bombings on different cities, from north to south of Gaza. According to the first official estimates reported by the Ministry of Health of the Strip, the attacks caused the death of at least 326 people Among the cities of Gaza City, Deir Al-Balah, Khan Youunis and Rafah, and most are children. Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, justified the attack with the alleged refusal of Hamas to free other Israeli hostages and to accept the mediation proposals for a peace agreement. Before proceeding with the bombings, the Israel government confirmed that she had consulted the White House, which fully supported the offensive. Following what happened, the office of the Israeli Prime Minister has declared in a note that “from now on Israel will attack Hamas with greater strength”, and said that the Operational plan for the “Return to War” It was presented by the army last weekend and approved in Parliament, in fact confirming that the attack had already been planned for weeks.

ATTENTION: the Israeli-Palestinian question is extremely complex and delicate and we are aware that every type of synthesis risks omitting information; Therefore this article must be seen in the set of content that we have proposed and that we will propose in the next few days. We therefore invite you not to lose them: you can find everything in the Israel-Palestine war category of our site. Know that our purpose is to make the geopolitical situation understand with the utmost neutrality and stimulate interest for further insights.

Actually, The Israeli attacks had not ended in recent months, they simply moved to the West Bank, where Israel started the operation “Iron wall“, declaring that the goal was to arrest the activities of Palestinian armed groups of the area. Numerous special forces, tanks and bulldozers have been sent to the area, and the violent clashes that have been going on for weeks have seen the injury and killing of an unknown number of civilians. In particular, they are the operations of the Israeli army in the Jenin refugee camp to have worn institutions, NGOs and international governments.

In the strip, on the other hand, the attacks were more sporadic, and they went quietly: the last known dates back to March 15, when at least nine people (three journalists) were killed by an air attack in the north of the strip, to Beit Lahiya. The victims were inside a civil vehicle belonging to the At the Jair Foundationhumanitarian organization based in the United Kingdom which later requested a condemnation of the attack on the international community. The Israeli army then confirmed the attack, justifying it as “a threat to security forces”.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich– known for his statements against the GazaWi and for having affirmed that Ben Gurion in 1948 had not finished his own cleaning work In the strip – he did not hide the enthusiasm for the attack of the last hours on his social profile of X, stating that the bombings will continue and intensify, and that this is “the only way out”. Meanwhile, the White House on the same line as Smotrich defended the attack: Karoline Leavitt, spokesman for the administration Donald Trump, said:

All those who try to terrorize Israel and the United States will pay a high price.

The surprise attack of Israel took place in a moment of celebration, the Muslim sacred month of Ramadan, making the Palestinians rearrange in the situation experienced for 17 months, from 7 October 2023 to 19 January 2025, which saw the destruction of almost two thirds of Gaza and the death of more than 48,000 Palestinians.

Different International Observatories and NGOs (including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International) have denounced the indiscriminate attacks against civilians in Gaza, asking for in -depth investigations and investigations on bombings and land actions against hospitals and collection areas for refugees that the Tel Aviv government justified as “military operations against Hamas militants”. The strongest sentence, however, remains that of the South African government, which last year Formally accused Israel of Genocide towards the Palestinian peoplepresenting an accusation deed of the International Court of Justice and asking for urgent measures to end the attacks.