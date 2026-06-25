IT-Alert test in Lombardy and Piedmont on 25 June due to the collapse of large dams: time and place where it will sound

New IT–Alert test to simulate the collapse of the Porto della Torre dam.



Today, June 25th 2026, a new round of IT-Alert test: The public warning system will be tested in Lombardy And Piedmont for the specific risk of “collapse of large dams”, involving the municipalities surrounding the Porto della Torre dam (VA). Tomorrow, June 26th 2026, simulations will be held regarding the Salionze dam, with the involvement of some municipalities in the province of Mantua and of Verona.

The goal of these simulations is to check correct operation of the system, so as to ensure the efficiency of the communication flows envisaged by the external emergency plan of the various dams.

At the same time, from today 25 June until Saturday 27 June 2026 the civil protection system will be engaged in the national exercise “EXE PO 2026”dedicated to the management of hydrogeological and hydraulic risk in the entire basin Po river and which will involve the Regions of Piedmont, Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto.

As always, the IT-Alert test will include the sending of text and sound notifications to all cell phones hooked on telephone cells of the affected areas, even in the absence of an internet connection. At the moment, the national public warning system, officially active since 2024, is still being tested for three specific risks: tsunamis, volcanic activity of Stromboli and intense rainfall.

The IT-Alert test calendar: where and when the message sounds

The test on 25 June 2026 will affect the municipalities neighboring the Porto della Torre Dam (VA): in particular, the IT-Alert message will be sent to the citizens of 3 municipalities in the province of Varese (Lombardy) and of 5 municipalities in the province of Novara (Piedmont). The specific risk simulated is that of the collapse of large dams, by which we mean «the collapse of the barrier of structure of the dam itself or the appearance of damage to the dam or landslides that cause the uncontrolled release of watersuch as to reasonably lead us to hypothesize the occurrence of a catastrophic event, which generally causes a flood wave and the consequent inundation of the areas located downstream”.

In particular, the calendar provides that:

Hours 3.30pm – IT-Alert test for collapse of large dams at the Porto della Torre Dam (VA). Municipalities involved:

For the province of Varese: Somma Lombardo, Vizzola Ticino, Lonate Pozzolo. For the province of Novara: Varallo Pombia, Pombia, Marano Ticino, Oleggio, Bellinzago Novarese.

Citizens who will be in the areas involved in the exercise will receive, on mobile phonesthis test message:

TEST TEST This is an IT-alert TEST MESSAGE. A SIMULATION of a dam collapse is underway in the area where you are located. To find out the message you will receive in case of real danger and to fill out the questionnaire go to www.it-alert.gov.it TEST TEST

What to do when the IT-Alert alarm sounds on your cell phone

As with the previous simulations, the IT-Alert test involves sending an text notification and an audible alarm to all smartphones turned on e attached to the cells which cover the areas affected by the specific risks that are simulated.

Once the simulation message is received, however, nothing will need to be done: the IT-Alert system, in fact, does not provide for interaction with the messages. Since this is a test, the citizens involved will however be able to fill out a questionnaire (not mandatory) to communicate whether the alert has been received or not, and ensure the efficiency of communication flows in the future.

After a busy testing program between 2023 and 2024, in 2026 Yes 3 simulations have been carried out so fardedicated to the risk of industrial accident et al collapse of large damswith the aim of verifying the correct functioning of the system and identifying the parameters to be optimized to improve its effectiveness.

The national exercise EXE PO 2026

The EXE PO 2026 simulation will be used to test the operational response of National Civil Protection Service in case of one extraordinary flood of the Po – a complex meteorological and hydraulic scenario on an interregional scale – to test in the field the communication flows, the intervention models, the national and regional warning system and the coordination between the different institutional levels.

The initiative will also serve for raise awareness among the resident population in the areas surrounding the Po river, involving all citizens (in particular people with disabilities, elderly people and citizens less familiar with digital tools) in an ordinary context and without real dangers.