It takes a strong stomach to see a horror film like House of Spoils





House of Spoils, a thriller-horror film starring Ariana DeBose in the role of a chef, will be available on Prime Video from 3 October. If you don’t like the genre, it’s best to skip watching this film altogether, and that’s where we are. But even if you love horror you would do well to think twice before seeing House of Spoils: we explain why in this spoiler-free review, which begins with a summary of the plot.

What House of Spoils is about

Chef (she doesn’t have a name, everyone just calls her that) is the chef of a luxury Italian restaurant. Or rather it was, because she goes to her boss to resign and tell him that she has been chosen as the first chef of a restaurant outside the city, a house surrounded by greenery where she will live.

Her new business partner, another Italian, entrusts her with everything, from the menu to the house, giving her a sous chef he knows to help. Chef can then start working, but soon realizes that something is wrong in that place.

In addition to the dirt and degradation of the house, in fact, there are insects that come out everywhere, the food prepared becomes moldy almost immediately and, to make matters worse, the vegetable garden is devastated by a rabbit.

The evening of the rehearsal dinner arrives that Chef has to prepare for his partner and another investor: the preparations, as mentioned, are moldy, so he sends a local boy to help with the shopping. With what the boy manages to find, Chef improvises something, which however does not fully convince his guests.

The situation doesn’t improve at night, because Chef has strange visions and hallucinations linked to an old tenant of that house, a woman who the locals considered an evil witch… And in fact the film opens with a scene from the past rather bloody.

Thus, Chef understands that he must come to terms with this supernatural entity if he wants to stay in that house. We won’t tell you what will happen, but you can watch the trailer for House of Spoils below.

Why see and why avoid House of Spoils

The first thing to say when judging House of Spoils is that it is a film for strong, very strong stomachs. Because ok, thriller and horror are in themselves genres suitable for those who are not impressed by gruesome scenes and details.

But here the disturbing element is the food, and watching House of Spoils will make you neither hungry nor want to become a chef, as with The Bear for example. Indeed, we would advise against watching the film if you have had a large lunch or dinner shortly before.

Between insects, mold, vomit and more, it’s easy for you to feel nauseous throughout the almost two-hour film (it happened to us). Probably, if you are on a diet and watch this film before eating, you might lose your appetite a little, but in this case we are not speaking from personal experience.

Beyond the revolting details, however, this film is not without flaws, in our opinion. Because, for example, we don’t understand who the “bad guy” is, if there is one, or in any case the meaning, the “moral” of the story.

Andreas, Chef’s partner, is a character who seems ambiguous beyond the intentions of the script, and his role in the economy of the plot seems confused, as if not even he knows what he has to do.

Even Lucia (Barbie Ferreira, former interpreter of Euphoria), the sous chef, plays an unclear role, which oscillates between mischievous and naive, depending on the scenes. So much so that, in the end, his character is almost useless except as a side dish (to stay on the culinary theme).

But most of all, what is not understood is the supernatural presence of the lady who lived there. Or rather, in the end an explanation is given, but in any case the actions of this spirit and its purpose are not understood.

Does he want to drive anyone who settles there crazy? Perhaps yes judging by a particularly gruesome scene. Do you want to be heard? Possible. Does he want to dictate his own rules? Maybe even.

What we know is that Chef sees it, perceives it, fights it a little, listens to it a little, and until the last scene, or rather until the end credits, we are left with a doubt that remains unresolved for us: “but what What kind of story is this?”.

Rating: 5.7