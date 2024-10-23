IT-Wallet for digital driving license and health card on the IO app is launched: but is it mandatory?

THE’IT-Walletthe free digital wallet that allows you to upload digital documents into your walletIO apprepresents a new frontier in the digital evolution of Italian public administration. Starting today, Wednesday 23 October50,000 citizens will be the first to be able to upload documents like the driving licensethe health card and the European Disability Charterwith the aim of making the service available to one million citizens by November 30th And For all by December 4th. However, it is good to clarify that the digital wallet it is not mandatory: those who prefer can continue to use the documents in their “classic” physical format. This detail was misrepresented by some, fueling the online debate with false information that presented it as a coercive tool for the digital transaction, which would have “left behind” a part of the population, less accustomed to electronic tools. The truth is that It-Wallet simply offers one more option, which will make the management of personal documents easier and more convenient, continuing to support the possibility of using paper versions of the same in case of need or according to one’s personal preferences. .

IT-Wallet is optional and secure

IT-Wallet is an ambitious project, which fits into the broader context of digitalisation of the Italian Public Administration. In its initial stage, documents uploaded to the IT-Wallet will have the same legal value as their physical counterpartsbut they will only be usable for offline interactions. The driving licence, for example, will be valid only in Italy and only to demonstrate the ability to drive in case of control by the public security authorities, while the health card will allow access to the services of the National Health Service. The European Disability Charter, however, will maintain the same functions as the paper version, offering practical support to people who are entitled to it.

Although the usefulness of the tool is clear, some debates have arisen online about possible risks associated with its adoption. In particular, what raises doubts among some is the fact that the use of a digital wallet could create difficulties for those who are not familiar with the technology. In reality, the problem doesn’t arise at all, and not only because activating documents in the IO app is actually simple, but for a decidedly more banal reason: the use of digital versions of documents is optional. In other words, it will be possible to continue using the “physical” versions of the driving licence, health card and European Disability Card without any obligation to switch to their digital counterparts.

Furthermore, there is no shortage of conspiracy theories according to which IT-Wallet is a sort of “evil project” which aims to control citizens and their personal lives. Naturally, such theories stand the test of time and have no foundation. On the contrary, in recent months, the Department for Digital Transformation has involved various professionals to test the security and correct functioning of IT-Wallet. The Department, in an official note, declared:

The functionality Documents on IO it was tested in recent months by a technical evaluation group, made up of professionals, who assessed its general effectiveness. Starting today, the opportunity to have access to documents will be progressively extended to Italian citizens, thus giving full legal validity to digital versions of documents.

Another necessary consideration concerns the security of the IT-Wallet. Since access to digital documents is only via access with SPID (Public Digital Identity System) e CIE (Electronic Identity Card), no well-founded doubts arise on the subject of data security.

The IT-Wallet launch calendar: when it will be available for everyone

The IT-Wallet launch calendarafter the invitation of the first 50,000 citizens which took place today, will continue as follows: