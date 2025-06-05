It-wallet is now also available offline: how to have the documents without the internet on the app

THE’access to it-walletthe digital portfolio integrated in theapp Iwhich collects some of the most important documents for daily life in a single virtual space – such as the driving license, the health card and the European disability card – now it will be feasible even without internet connection. It is with theUpdate of the app I to version 3.6.0that this possibility has been introduced, which finds practical utility in various contexts in which network coverage could be scarce or totally absent. To take advantage of the functionality, simply make sure you have updated the app to the latest version available on the Android Play Store and the iPhone App Store.

What documents are available offline in the app

As specified by Pagopa (the company that develops the Io app) in an article in its service center “The validity of the documents is updated to the latest access made in the app with connection to a network». For this reason, it is It is advisable to periodically open the app while you are onlinein order to update the information and always guarantee the version of the documents that is more recent and legally valid. In addition, some “secondary” features of the app (including Send notifications, control of the points balance and data of their vehicles, etc.), may not be usable until the restoration of the connection. The accessible documents offline in the app are the same available online. When we write this article, they are as follows:

Digital version of the driving license.

Digital version of the health card.

Digital version of the European disability card.

How to access documents in the app without the internet

Offline access makes it-wallet an even more versatile tool, especially for those who travel often or live in areas where the mobile network is not very reliable. But how this feature is activated? Basically, you have to ascertain Having installed the latest version of the appwhen we are writing, is the 3.6.0. You can verify it by opening the Google Play Store (for Android devices) ol ‘App Store (for iOS) and looking for the app I. If the app is not yet updated, you do it by touching the button Update.

Once the update is completed, open the app and access using your credentials Spid (Public digital identity system) or Heaven (Electronic Identity Card). These authentication systems serve to ensure that you actually be the owners of digital documents, keeping the safety standards high. If you haven’t done it yet, then, you will have to clearly upload digital documents to the app: we explained how to do this in our in -depth analysis linked. Now, if you want to do the “nine test”, close the app, Set the airplane modereopen the app and, after authentication with biometric recognition, you should see the digital documents present in your wallet.