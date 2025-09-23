Italia's Got Talent, Dance conquers Elettra Lamborghini: it's Golden Buzzer

TO Italy’s Got Talent Dance conquers Elettra Lamborghini and the Golden Buzzer arrives who brings the dancer Paolo Marincolo to the semifinals.

During the third episode dedicated to auditions, the singer and Showgirl was overwhelmed by the energy and rhythm of Paolo’s dance steps and his dancers and pressed the button in favor of the Creator who is conquered the social networks with his choreography.

Who is Paolo Marincolo

Born and raised in Rossano Calabro, Paolo Marincolo has always loved the world of dance from a very young age. In 2000 he opened his dance school and, over time, won a huge sequel on social media thanks to the explosion of the social dance phenomenon. On the stage of Italy’s Got Talent presented a choreography on the notes of “No face, no name, no number ” of modern talking. He entered the scene alone, but in a few moments he was reached by a crowd of dancers, involved by the energy of music and the steps of the choreography. Now Elettra has given him an opportunity to get to the final episode will be broadcast live, for the first time on Disney+, on October 31, 2025.

The Golden Buzzer by Elettra Lamborghini: the video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y67hs-db9mk

