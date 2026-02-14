It's going much better than we expected

Culture

It’s going much better than we expected

Much better than any prediction

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
It’s going much better than we expected
The tallest statue in Italy is the Colossus of San Carlo Borromeo in Arona, 35 m high
What is the ethical tax, who pays it and how much does it really weigh on digital workers