It’s Raining Crows, the new highly anticipated graphic novel by Daniel Cuello is out

At the farthest edge of the state, there is a hotel. Most of the property’s guests are not passing through, because they have nowhere else to go. In theory they are hiding, but the truth is that that hotel is the physical manifestation of an unwritten pact of self-exile between the Party and some inconvenient figures who must be swept under the carpet of civil society. These are the contours of It’s raining crowsthe new highly anticipated graphic novel by Italian-Argentine cartoonist Daniel Cuello, published by Bao Publishing.

Cuello’s latest work – due out in bookstores starting from October 18th – follows in the footsteps of his previous works, starting from his extremely recognizable style in terms of sign and graphic palette, a true trademark that has allowed him to make inroads in the hearts of Italian readers (and not only). Even the narrative universe does not change, it is the same as his debut graphic novel, Arcadia Residence (2017), Mercedes (2019) e Good manners (2022), winner of the 2023 Romics Grand Prize (Rome’s comics fair). His bittersweet and cynical humor also returns, which allows him to represent and give a very personal vision of the human condition (without sparing himself on satire and criticism of society today).

Who is Daniel Cuello

Born in Argentina and moved to Italy at an early age with his family, he is a self-taught cartoonist. For years he has published graphic novels, short stories, illustrations and cartoons, some of which are collected in the Bao volume Beware of the magical beluga published (2018). Arcadia Residencehis first graphic novel, achieved enormous success with the public and critics. They follow Mercedes (2019) – with which he won the Micheluzzi Award for best comic at Napoli Comicon 2020 – and Good manners (2022), with which he won the 2023 Romics Grand Prize. He has collaborated with various newspapers and publishing houses, and boasts of having appeared several times among the quizzes of the Settimana Enigmistica.

