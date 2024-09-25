It’s What Inside: Netflix’s new thriller ready to glue you to the screen, plot and when it comes out

A new thriller is coming to Netflix that will literally glue you to the screen. Mark this title down because we’ll be hearing more about it: It’s What’s Inside. Celebrated at the Sundance Film Festivals, Greg Jardin’s debut feature film blends thriller, dark comedy, and science fiction into a provocative and elegant narrative, challenging viewers to question how well they really know themselves. But let’s find out more about It’s What’s Inside.

It’s What’s Inside: the plot

A pre-wedding party turns into an existential nightmare when a long-lost friend shows up with a suitcase containing a mysterious device that can induce body swapping. The group is tempted into a twisted game and uncovers hidden truths, repressed desires and deep-seated resentments. As the friends’ lives are turned upside down by deception and startling revelations, IT’S WHAT’S INSIDE unfolds layers of intrigue with its shocking twists.

It’s What’s Inside: when it comes out on Netflix

It’s What’s Inside releases on Netflix on October 4, 2024.

It’s What’s Inside: the trailer