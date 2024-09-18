“It’s Your Fault”, the trailer for the sequel to the Spanish film coming out on Prime Video

After the huge success of Is It My Fault?, the long-awaited sequel Is It Your Fault? is coming to Prime Video: here is the plot, cast, teaser trailer and release date of the film.

What is It’s Your Fault about?

The love between Noah and Nick seems unbreakable, despite their parents’ attempts to separate them. But Nick’s job and Noah’s start at college open their lives to new relationships. The appearance of a revenge-seeking ex-girlfriend and the shady intentions of Nick’s mother will shake the foundations not only of their relationship, but of the Leister family itself. When so many people do everything they can to destroy a relationship, can it really end well?

The cast of Is It Your Fault?

Is It Your Fault? reunites Nicole Wallace (Skam Spain, Parot) and Gabriel Guevara (Tomorrow is Today, Hit) as Noah and Nick, respectively. The cast also includes Marta Hazas (Días mejores, Little Coincidences), Iván Sánchez (Bosé, Hospital Central), Victor Varona (Cielo Grande, Dani Who?) and Eva Ruiz. Also joining the cast in the sequel are Goya Toledo (Amores perros, Veneno) in the role of Anabel, Gabriela Andrada (Los protegidos ADN, The heirs of the earth) as Sofía, Álex Béjar (Élite, Al Fondo hay Sitoo), in the role of Briar, Javier Morgade (Desaparecidos, Delfines de plata) in the role of Michael, and Felipe Londoño (Entrev ías, Fake profile – Faje profile) as Luca.

Is It Your Fault? is directed by Domingo González (Is It My Fault?, The Bar), who also returns as a screenwriter alongside Sofía Cuenca. The film will be produced by Pokeepsie Films (Banijay Iberia) (Veneciafrenia, 30 Coins, The Bar), with Álex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang serving as producers.

The official teaser trailer of the film

When is It’s Your Fault coming out?

The sequel will be available exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, December 27.