Ius scholae, autonomy: we live with our heads in a past that no longer exists

Culture

Ius scholae, autonomy: we live with our heads in a past that no longer exists

Ius scholae, autonomy: we live with our heads in a past that no longer exists

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Ius scholae, autonomy: we live with our heads in a past that no longer exists
Apple TV+, all the releases of September 2024
Why are fencing athletes attached to metal electric cables? Here’s what they’re for