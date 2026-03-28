James Cameron, Bertie Gregory and National Geographic tell Secrets of the Bee on Disney+

Disney+ announces The secrets of beesa National Geographic series hosted and narrated by Bertie Gregory.

“For its fifth anniversary, “I secrets of” puts the spotlight on beeswho are among the smallest but fundamental heroines for the Earth – explains the director James Cameron, executive producer of the series – . Much more than simple pollinators, the bees they are socially complex and cunning creatures, as well as the most important insects on our planet. Their impact on the natural world and humanity is immeasurable, we are only now starting to understand how extraordinary they truly are”.

Here’s everything you need to know.

The secrets of bees, the previews

The secrets of bees uses cutting-edge camera technologies to reveal the extraordinary world of bees. Featuring the expertise of Dr. Samuel Ramsey, entomologist and National Geographic Explorer, the series reveals the astonishing architecture and intelligence of bees, revealing secrets and moments never before documented.

The secrets of bees, production

The secrets of bees is produced by Silverback Films for National Geographic. James Cameron and Maria Wilhelm are the executive producers for Lightstorm Earth. For Silverback Films, Alastair Fothergill and Huw Cordey are the series producers, while Nadége Laici is the producer and director. Pam Caragol is the executive producer for National Geographic.

Secrets of the Bees, when it comes out

The series debuts on Disney+ on April 1, 2026.