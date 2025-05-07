Jay Kelly, the new Netflix film with George Clooney and Adam Sandler: plot and when it comes out

George Clooney and Adam Sandler are the protagonists of the new Netflix film “Jay Kelly” directed by Noah Baumbach and coming soon on the streaming platform. It is a comic drama ready to entertain but also to reflect that he sees the same Noah Baumbach together with Emily Mortimer behind the script and a production signed by David Heyman, Amy Pascal and Noah Baumbach. In the international cast there is also the Italian Alba Rohrwacher. But let’s find out something more about this highly anticipated film Coming of Age.

Jay Kelly: the plot

The film tells the story of two middle -aged friends who find themselves living a weekend that will bring them back to rediscovering their youth. In this adventure they will be struggling with unexpected events, emotions but also inner crises. The two, in fact, will often be forced to deal with their conscience, their choices and become adults once and for all.

Jay Kelly: the cast

In the cast of the film we find George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Billy Crodup, Laura Dern, Grace Edwards, Stacy Keach, Riley Keough, Emily Mortimer, Patrick Wilson, Nicôle Leccky, Thaddea Graham, Jim Broadbent, Eve Hewson, Alba Rohrwacher, Lenny Henry, Josh Josh Hamilton and Greta Gerwig.

Jay Kelly: when it comes out on Netflix

The film Jay Kelly will be released on Netflix on December 5, 2025.