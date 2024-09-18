Joe Locke: “I Never Thought I’d Become an Actor. Heartstopper 3? It’ll Be About Sex and Mental Health”

20 years old, born and raised in the tiny Isle of Man, Joe Locke is one of the new and beloved faces of the contemporary serial world. Having become famous all over the world thanks to the Netflix series “Heartstopper”, the teen drama about homosexuality, friendship and mental health inspired by the graphic novel by Alice Oseman, Joe is currently at the peak of his career and one of the most sought-after actors on the small screen.

His latest work is the new Marvel series Agatha All Along which sees him starring alongside Kathryn Hahnin in a fantasy adventure coming to DinseyPlus on September 19. This is the highly anticipated spin-off of the series WandaVision dedicated to the character of Agatha Harkness, the very powerful witch from the comics published by Marvel Comics.

On October 3, Joe Locke returns to Netflix with the third season of Heartstopper, the teen drama that tells the story of adolescence through the love story between two boys Charlie and Nick. In the new episodes we will see the two protagonists Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor) deal with the very delicate issues of mental health, eating disorders and sex.

Heartstopper 3: When is it out and what to expect?