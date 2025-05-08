Kakegurui: the new Netflix thriller series on clandestine gambling, when it comes out

The new Netflix series “Kakegurui” relaunches and reinvents, in a western key, the Japanese cult homonymous Kakegurui. The platform therefore bets on an adaptation inspired by the famous manga of Homura Kawamoto and Tōru Naomura (which made its debut in 2014) – in turn became an anime in two seasons, dated 2017 and 2019 -, in the hope of replicating the success as standard as “One Piece”. Let’s find out, in detail, what you need to know about this new and expected project.

Kakegurui: the plot

The action takes place between the corridors and classrooms of the Hyakkaou private Academy, an elite college where the social rank, the privileges and even the future of students are decreed by gambling challenges with very high risk. Here comes Yumeko Jabami, a new innocent -looking freshman but with a reckless heart: in a few moments he will overturn every hierarchy with his desire to bet everything, against any rational calculation. Decks of make -up papers, loaded dice and reckless accounts: Yumeko will challenge companions and opponents with a soul obsessed with money, forcing each to put into play not only their own possessions, but their most hidden fears and weaknesses. Psychological strokes, exasperated tensions and a Gothic -Academic setting want to make each episode a duel of strategy and madness.

As mentioned above, it is not the first live -action of the franchise: already in 2018 a Japanese series had tried to transpose the story, collecting swinging consents. After the false steps of “Ghost in the Shell” and “Cowboy Bebop”, the news says that the success of “One Piece” has rekindled hopes and investments: the new version of “Kakegurui” could definitively consecrate the platform as a reference point for anime transpositions from Japan to the West.

Kakegurui: the cast

To guide the project of the Netflix series is Simon Barry, formerly showrunner of “Warrior Nun”, called to govern the balance between absurd and drama of the original history. The cast of the awaited Netflix series is so composed (actor and respective role):

Miku Martineau (Yumeko)

Dorian Giordano (Chad)

KMAN RAMI (REX)

Piyal Sarker (Kylie)

Erin Agostino (Enza)

James Burke (Raymond Rowe)

Shane Daly (Mattias)

Isaac Kragten (Ricky)

Alexandra Chaves (Amanda)

Kakegurui: when it comes out on Netflix

The “Kakegurui” series is distributed by Neflix, all over the world, Thursday 15 May 2025.

Kakegurui: the Italian trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7u16ez6ykn8