Kaos, ending explained

Kaos is the new Netflix series inspired by Greek myths. A title not to be missed among those proposed this late summer by the streaming platform. Frenzied pace, characters known since ancient times proposed as you have never imagined them, so much irreverence and irony and twists that follow one another.

The eight episodes of this first season of Kaos are a ride through the events that unfold between Olympus, Earth and Hades. that will keep the audience glued to the screen until the grand finale, because we are talking about a series that many will choose to watch all in one go. Zeus, king of the gods, believes he sees the sign that the prophecy announcing his fall is about to come true, on the very day he must suffer a very serious blasphemous act from humans. At that point he takes action to punish them and bring them back to order, but he does not know that there are humans on earth, still unaware, who are about to play a fundamental role in his destiny.

But how does the first season of Kaos end? And what is the explanation for the ending? In the last episode of Kaos, the situation has now worsened, Ari has discovered Minos’ secret and wants to meet the brother she thought she had killed as a child, but her initiative and a tragic epilogue that changes the cards on the table once again by eliminating an ally of the gods. Meanwhile in Hades Cineo is surprised by Hades doing something unexpected and incredible, while Zeus is now out of control and decides to act directly to put things back in order, eliminating at the root the possibility that the prophecy that tormented him will come true. On Olympus, however, even those who remained by his side until the end decide that it is time to say enough and prepare for countermoves. While Riddy receives a new prophecy from Cassandra, everything collapses and on Olympus Zeus finds the last person he would have expected to find sitting on the throne, who has been holding the reins of the revolt since the beginning. In short, Kaos has finally arrived, and now? We will have to wait for the new episodes to find out how the intricate stories of gods, humans and souls of Hades develop.