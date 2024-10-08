Kaos, the Netflix series on mythology canceled after just one season

Bad news for Kaos fans, the Netlfix series which revisited Greek mythology in a modern key will not have a continuation. Well yes there will not be a second season for the irreverent and highly original series developed and written by Charlie Covell, creator of The End of the F***ing World, among the best Netflix titles of 2024. The news was broken by one of the protagonists of the series, Aurora Perrineau, with a post on Instagram, which was later deleted.

Aurora, in fact, in a long outburst recalled the most beautiful moments experienced on the set of Kaos and the emotions she felt with a nostalgia that made everyone understand that Kaos would never return with a second season. Then confirmation came when a user commented on the post asking the actress if the series had really been canceled and she replied “Unfortunately yes”.

The post was later removed but the news of Netflix’s cancellation of Kaos began to travel around the world. Netflix will have done its calculations and it would seem that this series has not brought enough profit compared to the investment made, so, as happened with many other Netflix titles, many of which are of great value, Kaos has also been canceled and will not have a future .

Kaos review

All Netflix series canceled so far

Kaos: the plot

The story of Kaos is a revisitation, in an ironic and contemporary key, of the history of Greek mythology. Zeus is worried that the end of the world is coming and on earth, six humans, unaware of their importance, learn that they are part of an ancient prophecy. Will they discover the truth about the gods and what they are doing to humans? And, if they do, will they be able to stop them?