Kate Middleton’s Life Becomes a Book: Her Biography Coming Soon

She surprised everyone two weeks ago with her first public appearance after the announcement, last March, of the cancer that forced her to retire from private life. Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, appeared at the men’s tennis final of the Wimbledon Championships. There was a lot of talk about her, her outfit and the future queen consort is back in the news again on the occasion of the imminent release of her biography. “Catherine Princess of Wales”, this is the name of the book edited by Robert Jobson that will be released on August 1st, contains some interesting details about the British royal family. In particular, the press of the United Kingdom has already revealed the details of the pages dedicated to Queen Elizabeth and her recent death.

The special relationship with King Charles

Robert Jobson’s book, which has been chronicling the lives and events of the royal family for decades – he recently published a volume on King Charles III – this time focuses on Kate Middleton.

The princess loved by the people, as much as Lady Diana, is described as a mature woman who from a shy girl has transformed into a mature person who has brought serenity within the walls of Buckingham Palace. In particular, she is credited with a more serene and relaxed relationship between Charles and William, after years of misunderstandings and clashes. According to internal sources, William himself has always blamed his father for his absence during his childhood, an absence that had consequences on his growth. Kate, however, as a “natural peacemaker” as the author of the book describes her, has also made her husband understand the King’s perspective, an attitude that has borne fruit since they are now much closer than before.

The Princess of Wales has taken on an important role, that of a balancer in a family that has experienced difficult and tense moments, not even made easier by the characters of the protagonists. In fact, William is often considered grumpy, but thanks to his wife’s influence, a greater relaxation has also been brought to the relationship between the heir to the throne and Camilla.

A positive influence that has even won over the King of England who is always happy to see her, in fact many photos portray them joking together. Furthermore, Kate privately calls him “Grandpa” a pet name that Charles particularly appreciates, because he considers Kate the daughter he never had. The King is also undergoing therapy to defeat cancer and according to a Buckingham Palace spokesperson he is very proud of his daughter-in-law and how she has managed to speak publicly about the journey she is taking.

Support for Elizabeth II

The book also highlights how Kate’s role was fundamental during the last months of Elizabeth II’s life. The Queen, who passed away in September 2022, passed away due to myeloma, which in the last months of her life took a toll on her physically, to the point of making her almost blind. Furthermore, the sovereign experienced moments of loneliness due to the passing of her husband and many important people in her life who were no longer there.

William’s presence reassured her. The future king was very close to his grandmother, a bond that Kate understood so much that she convinced her husband to move to a residence a few kilometers from where Elizabeth had retired to be close to her and visit her.

From the book “Catherine Princess of Wales” emerges the figure of a strong, resolute woman who tried to bring a breath of normality into a family with a difficult past. An attitude that came naturally to her and that made her loved not only by the people, but above all by her loved ones.