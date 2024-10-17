Killing yourself at 15: bullying cannot be eradicated, but much more can be done

Culture

Killing yourself at 15: bullying cannot be eradicated, but much more can be done

Killing yourself at 15: bullying cannot be eradicated, but much more can be done

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Killing yourself at 15: bullying cannot be eradicated, but much more can be done
What was the first computer in history? It depends on what we mean by “computer”
Meloni and Europe are loud, but only about migrants