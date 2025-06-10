Labubu doll scam, false sites empty collectors’ accounts: this is how to recognize it and defend themselves

Labubu specimen. Credit: Pop Mart.



Taking advantage of the popularity that have reached the Labubu dolls and their prices in strong ascent, they spread false e-commerce sites capable of perfectly imitating the appearance of the official dealer Pop martthe digital retailer of these gadgets, to steal data and money from the victims of what is in all respects it is becoming one of the most insidious online scams of the year. According to an investigation conducted by Kasperskya company that operates in the IT security sector, the phenomenon has taken on global proportions.

These fraudulent platforms, often well translated into different languages, promise unmissable offers or exclusive versions of dolls, with the aim of subtracting sensitive information such as credit card data or other personal details. In many cases, in addition to not receiving any package, there are many other related damage that should open their eyes to all Labubu enthusiasts: identity thefts, financial frauds and the impossibility of recovering lost money. Let’s see more closely How the Labubu doll scam works and how to defend yourself.

How the Labubu scam works

Everything starts from Popularity in the growth of Labubu dollscollectible plush designed by the Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung. Their particular design and the “surprise” style of the packaging – the so -called Blind Boxesthat is, closed boxes that do not allow to know the content before opening – have made these objects irresistible for thousands of collectors. The surprise effect and the possibility of obtaining rare or limited specimens feed a strong sense of competition between buyers. This passion intensified further from April 2024, when different celebrities, including Fedez and Chiara Ferragni, began to share their Labubu on social networks, transforming them into real status symbol. Some rare dolls have reached prices on the market secondary over $ 3,000, creating an environment in which urgency and desire for possession prevailed on caution.

It is in this context that the scammers were able to proliferate with scams created artfully. IT criminals have built false e-commerce sites that faithfully imitate the official ones, Taking advantage of Pop Mart’s logocompany colors, and even a similar promotional language. These portals appear completely legitimate, but hide a malicious intent: to convince you to enter financial data that will then be stolen.

A significant detail is that these scaming platforms are often located in different languages, an element that allows them to affect users all over the world, including Italian ones. These are not simple for unusual phishing attempts – that is, fraud that aim to steal data through deceptive communications – but of sophisticated structures that replicate the original online stores in the smallest details. Once the user makes the purchase, not only will he never receive the doll, but ends up suffering identity theft due to the exposure of his sensitive data, which can be used in further fraud or sold in the Dark Web, the hidden and unwanted side of the Internet where many illegal activities take place.

Olga Altukhovaweb content expert at Kaspersky, observed how scammers leverage onimpatience and on the desire to exclusivity which characterizes many Labubu fans. When you find a rare doll at a very low price, the instinctive reaction is often to take the opportunity on the fly, without making the necessary checks. This impulsive behavior is exactly what criminals focus on.

How to defend yourself from the Labubu scam

For Defend yourself from the Labubu scamthe first step is to learn to recognize alarm signals. Basics too advantageous compared to the average market price, lack of clear contact information, absence of verifiable reviews or the use of strange web domains (for example with spelling errors in the brand name) are all clues to possible scams. Always check that the site’s URL corresponds to the official one – in the case of the Labubu, these are the certified channels of Pop Mart – and be wary of offers promoted through invasive advertising on social media.

In addition to the prudence in navigation, it is advisable to use payment methods that offer protection against fraud, such as credit cards with insurance for purchases or services such as PayPal. Furthermore, if possible, activate two factors authentication to make your accounts safer and, in case of doubt, consult forums of collectors or reliable sites before proceeding with the purchase.