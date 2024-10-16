Last night at Tremor, the new Netflix thriller series: plot and when it comes out

“Last Night at Tremor” is one of the most anticipated miniseries of 2024 on Netflix, based on the thriller of the same name by Mikel Santiano. The series, directed by Oriol Paulo, promises to keep viewers glued to the screen with its dark and mysterious atmosphere. Paulo, already known for his works such as “The Eyes of Julia” and “The Accused”, is a master at orchestrating tension and suspense, elements that seem to be at the heart of this new production.

Plot of Last Night at Tremor

The miniseries follows the story of Peter Harper, a musician and composer in crisis, who decides to take refuge in a remote village on the coast of Northern Ireland to find the tranquility necessary to complete his latest work. The protagonist, played by Javier Rey, tries to escape the personal and professional demons that torment him.

His only human contact is a couple who live next door, but soon the quiet is broken by a terrible storm. During the event, Peter is struck by lightning and from that moment he begins to have strange visions, which lead him to question his perception of reality. His visions become increasingly dark, until he believes they are heralding a frightening event.

The cast and when the Netflix series comes out

Javier Rey, one of the most versatile actors in Spanish cinema, is the absolute protagonist of the series. At his side are Ana Polvorosa, Willy Toledo and Pilar Castro. Rey, born in Noia in 1980, is known for his intense and dramatic roles in both film and television. After his first steps in small Spanish series, he achieved success with Velvet (2014-2017), playing Mateo Ruiz Lagasca. His film debut came with the comedy Kiki & the Secrets of Sex (2016), but it was with the thriller The Silence of the White City (2019) that he consolidated his status as a versatile actor, playing the role of an inspector involved in a series of ritual murders.

The soundtrack, disturbing and atmospheric, is written by composer Fernando Velázquez, winner of the Goya for “A Monster Calls” in 2017. Last Night at Tremor will be available on Netflix starting October 25, 2024. The miniseries will consist of 8 episodes, each of which promises to be a crescendo of tension until the final climax.

Netflix and the success of thrillers

Last Night at Tremor comes in the wake of other thriller miniseries adapted from literary bestsellers, such as “The Innocent” (based on a novel by Harlan Coben) and “The Snow Maiden” (adapted from the novel by Javier Castillo). Netflix seems to be focusing on this format, taking advantage of the combination of suspense, mystery and dark atmospheres that continue to attract viewers from all over the world.

All that remains is to wait until October 25th to immerse yourself in the dark and mysterious world of Last Night in Tremor.