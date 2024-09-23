Lazza is here to stay. And to become everyone's

Culture

Lazza is here to stay. And to become everyone’s

Lazza is here to stay. And to become everyone’s

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Lazza is here to stay. And to become everyone’s
What is the largest island in the world and why is it not so easy to identify?
An Islamic State is Born in Europe (But with Free Alcohol and Women Without Veils)