Lilo and Stitch is the best Disney Live Action ever





One of the most irresistible couples of the entire Disney history: Lilo & Stitch. Hawaiian child without parent and alien experiment splits everything are the protagonists of the new live action taken from a Disney classic and this time, finally, the transposition into flesh and blood of the 2002 cartoon seems fully successful and at the height of the memory left by the first film. This new version of Lilo & Stich is directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the director already nominated for the Oscar of the animated film Marcel The Shell, and is played by Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Courtney B. Vance and Zach Galifianakis and the debutant Maia Kealoha.

Lilo & Stitch Live Action, the plot

Lilo is a very lively six -year -old girl who lives in Hawaii with her older sister Nani, who despite being still only a girl has to take care of her after both parents died in an accident. Life is not simple for the two sisters and is further complicated by the arrival at home of the social services that make their dwarfs and require them to solve, within a few hours, the precarious problems in which she lives with her little sister, under penalty of having to give up her protection. While Nani bothers you to find a solution, Lilo feels alone and is continuously mocked by his peers. When one night sees a glow in the sky, he thinks he is a falling star and expresses his greatest desire: a friend. Shortly thereafter, visiting the kennel of his city, where he used to go and pamper himself the abandoned dogs, makes a fatal encounter: a very strange animal who passes through dog, all blue and with a great inclination to combine trouble to which the name of Stitch is given. From that moment Lilo found his inseparable friend who wanted so much, if it were not that he proves to be a real earthquake and a further problem for dwarfs.

And this is because Stitch is not at all a graceful and bizarre little dog, but an alien experiment, created to destroy and escaped the scientist who has put him in the world and who is now on his trail. The encounter with Lilo, however, will also change stich deeply who will discover love and Ohana, the family, where nobody is left behind.

Lilo and Stitch: finally a live action that everyone will really like

This time there is no doubt: Disney with Lilo’s live action and Stich has finally made center. After many titles that have made people discuss for several reasons, including a nostalgia effect for the classic originals which, inevitably, weighs a lot on the renovation operations, the film that brings us back to following the adventures of the plague and tender Hawaiian child and her exhausted alien friend, an irresistible abundant trouble, which is certainly among the most successful live action of the Disney house arrives in the room. Not the most successful ever.

In fact, this human and blood transposition of the animated film of 2002 maintains all the characteristics that made Lilo and Stitch a milestone: starting from a rhythm of narration that remains, from the beginning to the end, always very high, to continue with the abundant and enjoyable part of comedy that also made the original story so irresistible, up to the credibility of the protagonists. From the crowded and very worried Nani, in trouble to the neck which, however, to be done in every way to keep out of her and keep the unity of what remains of her family, to the alien earthquake that falls to her at home, up to the delicious little girl who plays Lilo, who is exactly as we remembered it: an unstoppable peperino, determined to always look at the good side of life and capable of fighting with all his forces to save his family, All those who are part of it. A tender, and fun film, which will give more than an hour and a half of great entertainment to those who will see it.

VOTE: 7.5

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5m-cr55xcoe