Lioness 2 on Paramount+: trailer, plot and when it comes out

Countdown to Season 2 coming to Paramount+ Lionessthe spy thriller written by Taylor Sheridan which with its first season set the record for the most watched series on the streaming platform. Here’s everything you need to know to prepare properly.

Lioness 2, the trailer

Lioness 2, the plot

In the second season of Lioness, the synopsis reads, “as the CIA’s fight against terrorism advances, Joe, Kaitlyn and Byron enlist a new Lioness agent to infiltrate a previously unknown threat. The mounting pressure forces Joe to confront the profound personal sacrifices he has made as the leader of the program.”

Lioness 2, the cast

The series stars Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez, Michael Kelly, Morgan Freeman, Nicole Kidman, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill and Hannah Love Lanier.

Lioness 2, the production

The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios exclusively for Paramount+. The series is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, David Lemanowicz, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman and Keith Cox, and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Lioness 2, the release date

The second season of Lioness debuts on Paramount+ on October 27, 2024.