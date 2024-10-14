Lockerbie, teaser trailer revealed for the Sky series based on the 1988 attack on Pan Am Flight 103

In 1988, Pan Am Flight 103 from London to New York exploded over the Welsh town of Lockerbie, due to an Islamic attack. The Lockerbie attack cost the lives of 270 people, and rivers of ink have been written about it and dozens of films and documentaries have been made. A new TV series based on that black page in the history of humanity, starring Colin Firth, is coming to Sky.

The title of the series is Lockerbie – Pan Am Flight Bombing, it is based on the book The Lockerbie Bombing: A Father’s Search for Justice by Jim Swire and Peter Biddulph, along with numerous other sources, and here you will find all the information and the first teaser trailer .

The cast and production of Lockerbie

The series stars Oscar, BAFTA, Golden Globe and SAG Award winner Colin Firth (The King’s Speech, A Single Man, The Staircase) as Jim Swire, and Catherine McCormack (Slow Horses, Temple, Lucan) as Jane Swire, parents of one of the victims of the 1988 air tragedy. Also in the cast are Nabil Alraee and Ardalan Esmaili.

The five-part series is a co-production between Carnival Films, part of Universal International Studios, and Sky Studios. Renowned Scottish playwright David Harrower (Blackbird, Knives in Hens) is the main screenwriter. Maryam Hamidi (Vigil) co-wrote one episode. BAFTA Award winner Otto Bathurst (Peaky Blinders, The Winter King) is the lead director. Jim Loach (Save Me) directs an episode. Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant are executive producers for Carnival Films. Sam Hoyle is executive producer for Sky Studios. Other executive producers are David Harrower, Otto Bathurst, Liz Trubridge, Jim Sheridan, Kirsten Sheridan and Oskar Slingerland.

What Lockerbie is about

The series, spanning three decades, shows how a father driven by love and loss risked everything after the Lockerbie events, among the worst terrorist attacks ever. Amid growing international conflict and conspiracies, Dr. Jim Swire questioned his long-standing beliefs and allegiances as he waged a controversial decade-long campaign for truth and justice that would take him to the deserts of Libya, where he would meet Colonel Muammar Gaddafi (Nabil Alraee), and in the Netherlands for the trial of the Libyan convict Abdelbaset al-Megrahi (Ardalan Esmaili). The series chronicles the devastating impact of the Lockerbie tragedy on Jim and Jane Swire, their family and the families of victims around the world.

This is the official synopsis: “On December 21, 1988, 259 passengers and all crew members die when Pan Am Flight 103 explodes over Lockerbie, 38 minutes after takeoff. Another 11 residents lose their lives when the plane crashes onto the quiet Scottish town.

In the wake of the disaster and the death of his daughter, Dr. Jim Swire (Firth) is appointed spokesperson for the families of the UK victims, who unite to demand truth and justice. Traveling across continents and political divides, Jim embarks on an unstoppable journey that will not only jeopardize his stability, his family, and his life, but will completely overwhelm his faith in the justice system, forever changing his view of the world.

Exploring the events of the disaster and its aftermath, Lockerbie: Pan Am Flight Bombing offers an intimate account of a man, a husband and a father who risks everything in memory of his daughter, in his relentless pursuit of truth and justice.”

Lockerbie teaser trailer









Spot





When Lockerbie comes out

The release date of the series has not yet been revealed, which will presumably arrive on screens in early 2025.