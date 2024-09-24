LOL 5: Hosts, Cast and When the New Edition of the Prime Video Comedy Show Comes Out

The official announcement of the new hosts inaugurates the wait for the fifth Italian edition of LOL: chi ride è fuori, the most loved comedy show on Prime Video. Here’s everything we know so far.

Who are the hosts of LOL 5?

As revealed on Instagram, the new hosts of LOL 5 are actor and director Alessandro Siani and LOL veteran Angelo Pintus, who are taking the place of Fedez, who is thus concluding his experience as host of the Prime Video show, and Frank Matano.

Who are the comedian contestants of LOL 5?

The names of the 9 comedians known to the public who will compete in the next edition of LOL are still under wraps.

Will there be a contestant from LOL Talent Show?

What is certain is that, as in the last edition, the tenth contestant will be chosen among the semi-debutants who will be competing in the LOL Talent Show, which will still be hosted by Mago Forest with Elio and Katia Follesa confirmed as judges together with Lillo, who will therefore take the place of Pintus who ended up hosting LOL 5.

When is LOL 5 coming out?

Definitely after LOL: Talent Show 2, and definitely in 2025. We will update the information as soon as there is official communication.