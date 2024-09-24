Lol 5, the hosts change: goodbye to Fedez and Matano

Two big news for Lol 5, the show where laughing is forbidden on Amazon Prime Video. After four editions, it seems the time had come to change the helmsmen of the show and so it was decided to replace Fedez and Frank Matano with Angelo Pintus and Alessandro Siani. The first is already a well-known face of Lol, he was one of the contestants of the first season, for the second instead it will be a baptism of fire.

Lol 5: Alessandro Siani and Pintus new hosts

The announcement of this change was made via the platform’s official Instagram profile. The video features some excerpts from the new season, whose launch is still a mystery at the moment, and of course the faces of Siani and Pintus.

Fedez’s absence was already known: already during the presentation of the schedules the rapper’s name had not been mentioned, a decision certainly important considering that Federico was the spearhead of Prime Italia for many years (first with The Ferragnez and then with Lol).

Talent Show will also be back – Who Makes You Laugh is Inside

Before Lol 5, the second season of the talent show that searches for the new comedians of tomorrow will air: Talent Show – Chi Fa Ridere è Dentro. Hosted by Mago Forest with Katia Follesa, Elio and Lillo Petrolo on the jury. Whoever manages to convince the judges will be able to participate in Lol as one of the big names in the competition.