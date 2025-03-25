Lol 5, the interview with the cast. Geppi Cucciari: “If is it my moment? Every path is made up of ups and downs, my journey started 25 years ago”

Ten great comedians and a challenge: to stay serious for six consecutive hours, however trying to make their opponents laugh. “Lol – who laughs is out”, the most fun show of first video, available starting from Thursday 27 March. At the center of the fifth edition of the program, also Geppi Cucciari, back from the success achieved at the Sanremo Festival: “If it is my moment? I prefer not to be. When you say it is the time for someone, it is always terrible because it presupposes that sooner or later it ends. This moment is part instead of a path in which more or less high phases alternated. Mine is a journey that began now 25 years ago”. Among the first to challenge Geppi, during the show, colleague Andrea Pisani, comedian, conductor and creator from millions of views: “My partner and I Beatrice Arnera, I editor’s note) We tell on social media a family life in which many can recognize themselves. We try to do it in the most spontaneous way possible and this has tempered me in the right way for Lol, where the written gags do not work and instead serves improvisation “. In the cast also Alessandro Ciacci, winner of” Lol- talent show “, the race new comedians who took place in recent weeks:” I entered as an outsider among more famous colleagues, I found a wonderful situation “.