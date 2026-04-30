LOL Halloween Special, the cast of competitors for the extraordinary edition hosted by Gialappa’s has been revealed

The Halloween special of LOL: Who’s Laughing is Outside had already been announced in summer 2025, as were the hosts, but today Prime Video has finally revealed the names of the protagonists of LOL Halloween Special, the Halloween special of LOL: Who’s Laughing is Outside which brings six of the protagonists of all the editions of LOL back to the studio, ready to repeat the comedy-show experience in a “chilling” atmosphere, with a new rule! So here are the previews and all the names.

The six comedians competing in LOL Halloween Special

The comedians returning to LOL are (their previous placing in brackets): Maccio Capatonda (winner of LOL 2 and present in the following edition as a heckler), Katia Follesa (second at LOL 1), Lucia Ocone (fifth at LOL 4), Herbert Ballerina (third at LOL 3), Brenda Lodigiani (fourth at LOL 3) and Andrea Pisani (third at LOL 5 and heckler at LOL 6)

How LOL Halloween Special works: Don’t laugh and don’t be scared

Participants will challenge themselves for 4 consecutive hours not only to remain serious but also not to get scared. In fact, there is great news and that is that in LOL Halloween Special there are two rules: not only don’t laugh but also don’t get scared! At the first laugh but also at the first scare, in fact, the yellow card will be issued followed by the red one which will lead to expulsion from the game. Whoever manages to keep a cool head until the end will win the final prize pool of 100,000 euros, to be donated to a charity of their choice.

Gialappa’s Band hosts LOL Halloween Special. And Lillo is back too

The control room will be entrusted to the inexorable commentary of Gialappa’s Band (Giorgio Gherarducci and Marco Santin), who will accompany the competitors in this last-minute challenge. But it didn’t end here. Lillo Petrolo is also back and, in this special edition, he will take on the role of the CEO of a decidedly out of the ordinary agency: an agency of monsters ready to break into the game to try to scare away the competitors.

When LOL Halloween Special comes out

LOL Halloween Special is produced by Endemol Shine Italy for Amazon MGM Studios and will be available exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories around the world in October 2026. The precise release day has not yet been announced, which will probably be before October 31st.