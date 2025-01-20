Lol Talent Show 2: hosts, contestants, judges, guests and release date of the new season

LOL Talent Show returns to Prime Video with the second edition: this year too, the show puts emerging comedians in competition who will compete for a place in the fifth edition of LOL: he who laughs is out. Here are the things to know about LOL Talent Show 2: whoever makes you laugh is in, from the name of the host to that of the judges to the release date.

Who are the judges and host of LOL Talent Show 2

Elio and Katia Follesa, among the most loved protagonists of past editions of LOL, return as jurors of the LOL Talent Show, alongside the new entry Lillo Petrolo. Mago Forest, also a veteran of the comedy show, has been confirmed as host and will accompany the judges in their search for the next LOL contestant.

Who are the famous guest comedians

There will be four guest stars of the episode, Edoardo Ferrario, Valeria Graci, Lucia Ocone and Andrea Pisani, who will join the jury and will be able to change the fate of a competitor.

How LOL Talent Show 2 works

Competing are professional and amateur comedians and artists of all kinds who will perform in front of the jury to compete for their chance to become part of the cast of the fifth season of LOL: Who Laughs is Out.

When LOL Talent Show 2 comes out

The new episodes will be available from Thursday 27 February on Prime Video, one month before the release of LOL 5.