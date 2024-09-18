Lonely Planet, the romantic film with Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth: when it comes out on Netflix

Lonely Planet, the romantic film with Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth: when it comes out on Netflix

Lovers of romantic comedies, get ready because a new rom-com is coming to Netflix with two super protagonists: Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth. It’s called Lonely Planet and it’s a film that will make you dream by telling the love story between a novelist struggling with writer’s block and a young and charming boy who will change her life. But let’s go into more detail to find out everything we know about Lonely Planet.

Lonely Planet: the plot

A reclusive novelist arrives at a prestigious writers’ retreat in Morocco, hoping the isolated environment will cure her writer’s block. There, she meets a young man, and what begins as a simple friendship turns into an intoxicating, life-changing romance.

Lonely Planet: The Cast

The main cast of the film Lonely Planet is composed of two exceptional protagonists: Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth.

Lonely Planet: when it comes out on Netflix

Lonely Planet releases on Netflix on October 11, 2024.

Lonely Planet: the trailer

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics.

