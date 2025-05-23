Long Story Short: the new series from the creator of Bojack Horseman, plot and when it comes out

Culture

Long Story Short: the new series from the creator of Bojack Horseman, plot and when it comes out

A new animated series, Long Story Short is about to arrive on Netflix. But not an ordinary series because the mind behind this new animated title of the streaming platform is the same one that created one of the most beautiful animated series in history: Bojack Horseman. Well yes, Netflix returns to collaborate with Raphael Bob -Waksberg for the branching of a new title ready to conquer everyone with a simple – but not too much – family story where the growth of three brothers is told from childhood to adulthood.

But let’s try to discover something more on Long Story Short.

Long Story Short: the plot

Over the years we follow the Schwooper brothers from childhood to adulthood and vice versa, retracing triumphs, disappointments, joys and compromises.

The best Netflix series of 2025

Long Story Short: when it comes out on Netflix

The Long Story Short series debuts on Netflix on August 22, 2025.

The best animated series for Netflix adults

Long Story Short: the first images

Long Story Short 2Long Story Short 4Long Story Short 1

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Long Story Short: the new series from the creator of Bojack Horseman, plot and when it comes out
Trump against Harvard, 6800 foreign students at risk: the reasons and the story of the clash
The most anticipated Netflix series and films of July 2025