Love Death & Amp; Will Robots 5 be there? What we know so far

The highly anticipated fourth season of Love, Death and Robots has just come out on Netflix, the animated anthological series conceived by Tim Miller who since 2019 now gives us animated stories of an aesthetic and narrative quality rare. From 15 May, in fact, all ten new episodes of this series are available on Netflix that follows in the footsteps of Black Mirror by choosing, however, a different means and communication structure, that is, animation and brevity.

But after seeing all ten episodes of Love, Death and Robots 4, fans of the series have a single question in their heads and that is if this series will have a continuous or not. Will Love, Death and Robots 5 be there or not? Here is what we know so far.

Love, Death and Robots 5: what we know so far

As for the future of Love, Death and Robots to date we do not yet have certain information on his return with a new chapter as standard. The fourth season, in fact, has just released on the streaming platform and Netflix does not yet have the necessary data in hand to be able to choose whether or not to renew this small animated masterpiece.

According to the many fans of the series, we are almost sure that the renewal for a fifth chapter will be there but to have certainty we just have to wait and see if these new episodes will convince the audience enough to ensure an early renewal by Netflix or not.

Love, Death and Robots 5: when it comes out on Netflix

If Love Death and Robots 5 should be reconfirmed, it could be released on Netflix no earlier than 2027.

