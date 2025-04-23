“Love, in theory” and an old idea of ​​young people





He is wondering, looking at love, in theory, if the premises of a film like this here are not clearly delayed on the world and on the phenomena he observes. The ground is that of romantic comedy without too many frills, all of contrasts in the light of the sun and feelings to be decoded, and therefore it can afford to a certain extent to place itself at the distance that it seems to it.

But the film by Luca Lucini, a director who more than twenty years ago made his debut with three meters above the sky and now in the room from April 24 with Vision distribution, questions a heterogeneous and evolution youth, moved by social and class clashes, channeling it into categories and forms unsuitable to fully grasp the epochal fervor at the basis of the change in progress.

What “love, in theory”

The story is that of Leone (Nicolas Maupas), a 22 -year -old young man graduating in philosophy. He has a historic crush on Carola (Caterina De Angelis), daughter of the Milanese high bourgeoisie who, however, not only does not reciprocate, but indeed exploits Leo as a cover for her toxic relationship with a forced with dubious criminal record. Leone, face as a boy next door, stands until Carola makes him end up in trouble, with an avalanche effect that leads the boy to know the “fricchettona” flor (Martina Gatti), a transfeminist activist with which, between various pitches and spring, a sympathy to manage was born.

In the outline there is also more: the late adolescent inability of Leone to communicate with the father (Francesco Colella), the elaboration of the mourning never absorbed of the mother, the contact with ‘the real life’ when he crosses the true homeless Meda (Francesco Salvi). And then? And then the screenplay of the film, signed by Amina Grenci and Teresa Fraioli on the subject of Gennaro Nunziante, limited without grabbing.

The script starts from the typical coordinates of the genre, such as the Meetcute (the love encounter in improbable or random circumstances), the distances of views of the protagonists who act as an obstacle, passes through the coincidences, for those who regret, for those who change their minds. Above, without ever shining and with rather demodé -style choices (Leone speaks with the mother’s voice), then grafts the social and cultural struggles of a youth that seems observed from the outside, without really having accomplished in understanding the many nuances, far from peaceful in exposing labels such as love, in theory often does.

The idea of ​​a new reassuring male; But for whom?

The fulcrum, even before the question of love and relational, is on the figure of a new idea of ​​male. A solution on the interesting paper: it is also in the relationship between man and society – in particular in the exclusivity with which the former has arrogated over the centuries prerogative on the latter – and how it is wanted to frame it that a new proposal passes. Therefore, we are drawn on the limit of the credibility of the premise, clumsyly justified by the film, which wants Leo not only Virgin, but presumably until that moment even not very “noted” despite the evident attractiveness of the actor. Maupas, perfect identikit for the new non -Machist and sensitive virility, at least rightly spot the moods that is asked to spot.

The head is love, in theory it goes to bang when he is called to work a little deeper than the surface floating in which his edifying comedy tones fall again continuously. It is filled with concepts and situations that should photograph Gen Z, but as a world’s uncle would do it at the Christmas dinner. Maybe with good will, but also with an innate propensity to bring everything back to what he knows and who can absorb without getting too disturbed.

The cards are definitively revealed during the final harangue of the film, when the flag of “sentimental education”, put in the hands of Leone, even waves. And that is that that of Love, in theory it is an idea of ​​Gen Z, and even before male, comfortable especially to those slightly elderly, progressive or considered such generations, for which the Homo Novo is still a leader, but this time he has the reassuring face of an Maupas, he studies philosophy, is noticed in the ways and does not break the boxes. And it doesn’t matter if the outcome is comfortable, knotted on this boy and at all in all traditional vision of the world and love, to which even Flor’s nature is sacrificed. The important thing, after all, is that it is polite.

Vote 5

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Febsdo-1cbw