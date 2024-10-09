Love is blind, the Netflix reality series arrives in Italy: casting starts (and how to participate)

A new opportunity arrives for Italian singles to find their soul mate directly on Netflix. As? With the new reality show Love is blind, the first Italian adaptation of the successful format where single men and women meet, fall in love and choose each other, without ever seeing each other. The streaming platform, in fact, kicks off the first edition of Love is Blind Italia by officially opening the casting for people, between 25 and 45, who wish to find true love, the one that goes beyond physical appearance, the one that knows how to love for who you are rather than for what you appear.

Love is blind Italy, how it works

Love is blind: Italy represents a real social experiment, a less conventional approach to modern dating, during which a group of singles who want to be loved for who they are will have the opportunity to look for a soul mate without the distractions of the outside world and choosing someone to marry without ever meeting them in person. When the wedding day arrives, will reality and external factors push them away or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?

Love is Blind debuted in the United States on February 14, 2020 and has since become a global phenomenon. The original series was so successful that it has been adapted in many countries, such as Japan, Brazil, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Argentina and Italy. This gripping series will reveal whether physical appearance, cultural differences and age matter in a relationship or whether love is truly blind.

Love is heaven Italy, how to participate in castings

To participate in the casting of the new Netflix reality show, simply send your application here.

The Italian adaptation of Love is Blind is produced by Banijay Italia.