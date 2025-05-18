Lucio Corsi at the Eurovision has never made sense





Let’s not turn around: Lucio Corsi at the Eurovision has never made sense. And this absurdity is this sort of short -circuit mixed with mass hallucination, that has pushed it so high. Fifth, better than Angelina Mango (seventh in 2024) and Mahmood and Blanco (sixths in 2022), just a position under the Marco Mengoni of Two lives (Quarto, in 2023). All artists and projects, of course, of market ambitions and potential, as well as music in itself more suitable for the event, which has always been based on pop fishing from dance and large ballads, as well as from the trash – they have not been mediated, ok, but they have ridden it well. I wanted to be a tough No, it has nothing to do with it, as he had little to do with the Sanremo Festival, where Corsi had focused on the same guise – which is not wearing – as an alien. Except that there this pirate vessel, either for a familiarity of the audience at home, had also had a big hand of the televoting, while in Basel the professionals of the various juries were rewarded, with the international listeners instead more warm (99 points, good, not too many).

An alien on stage

Clear, it is still an extraordinary result: if silver (for a few tenths) to Ariston it was a half miracle, in the era of plastic songs and the pieces of multiples authors in search of the easy hit (which, however, in the race at the last Sanremo, all more or less floppita), let alone the fifth place in a jungle like this, where a concrete logic is not there, but there are countries that historically exchange. deciphering and intercepting and an iron curtain made, again, of trash from buff

Yet anyone who had framed the character, even just a minimum, knew that, artist’s side, he could only end up like this: Corsi made it simply courses, was the only one to give value to the words – the only one, that is, to have the text translated into superimpression, in a simplified English to be able to get to everyone – and the only one to play live a tool, the harmonica, exploiting a quibble of the regulation; And then there were no kitsch, nor a choreography that was cleared to social networks, nothing at all. Only the song, with the class of his and Tommaso Ottomano. More than a tough, a pure, as they almost never see them and like even more rarely they are rewarded. Alternating current – we said, plus the insiders than the international public, evidently impenetrable, but and Sheeran launched him an endorsement – his songwriter with solid roots and Naif has breasted the kingdom of the musical, flames and stage costumes. Well.

On the other hand, out of what remains its natural habitat, courses has always seemed to be a hair with uncomfortable. Which at the “narrative” level also helped it, eh. But it was evidently a fish out of water. Unusually (for colleagues) cautious and calm, he postponed to the sender every hypothesis of victory, not for diplomacy or superstition, like others, but sincerely repeating that “music is not a race”. And then he demonstrated it, paradoxically, with the facts: anyone in the tour will tell you that one of the opportunities to lobbying-in short, to exercise their soft power, make the piece turn, grab the first, potential votes-is to present themselves to the international spring pre-prarty, preparation shows in the great European capitals; Well, courses has blown them all, perhaps taken from other commitments, of course, it comes to think, not too interested in the negotiations.

As it was, therefore, the best reason to see Sanremo, in the end courses was also regarding the Eurovision. But it represented, however, a great exception, which leaves some doubts about the system that brought it up to here.

Should the participation system be reviewed?

If there is a standard of song – e there is – that is good for the Eurovision, it was certainly not none of the podium of the last Sanremo: it had gone Olly or had won one between Bruori Sas, Fedez or Simone Cristicchi, we would still have found with pieces outside the context exactly like I wanted to be a tough. This time it went well, the miracle of courses was repeated, thanks to him, with everything that, after Olly’s refusal, he could have refused in turn, however greater the weight and a double refusal would have put Italy in an uncomfortable position. Free and legitimate choices, however. And so it is.

What is certain is that you cannot hope every year in the miracle, and the artists have all the interest in going to the ASC: it is a huge economic expense and a way to launch abroad, so you have to be prepared and in any case interested. In the same way, there are projects potentially conforming to the review which, however, on the Sanremo stage, which is obviously different, remain behind. Type Hearts of the coma_cose. Here, if I ran the beginning of a revolution, welcome. Based on large numbers, it is more than anything else a beautiful short circuit – as well as a phenomenon – which will not save us from a selection system that, perhaps, should be reviewed. Because the magic of the alien that descends between us (Theythat is) it happens only once, and in this case an refusal of others has also served.