Lucky, trailer and release date revealed for the crime-thriller miniseries starring Anya Taylor-Joy

A year and a half after the first announcement (first reported by Deadline), Apple TV has revealed the release date of Lucky, a crime thriller miniseries based on the novel by Marissa Stapley, made famous by Reese Witherspoon’s “book club”, the book sales and promotion club of Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine company, which has already brought to the screen stories such as Little Fires Everywhere and Daisy Jones & The Six, and which for Apple TV+ produced, among others, The Morning Show and Surface.

The creator of the series is Jonathan Tropper, who created See and Your Friends & Neighbors for Apple TV, while the protagonist is Anya Taylor-Joy, the former chess queen who here plays a former criminal forced to return to action. Let’s see together all the details, previews and the official trailer in Italian of Lucky.

Cast and production of Lucky

The protagonist will be Taylor-Joy, the actress made famous by the Netflix series set in the world of chess. Taylor-Joy, who returns to a series after her cinematic experiences with The Menu and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (but on Apple she was also the protagonist in The Gorge) and will also be executive producer of the miniseries, together with Reese Witherspoon with her Hello Sunshine and showrunner Jonathan Tropper.

Along with her, the cast also includes Annette Bening, Timothy Olyphant, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Drew Starkey, Clifton Collins Jr. and William Fichtner.

Produced by Apple Studios and Hello Sunshine, Lucky is created, written and produced by Jonathan Tropper through his Tropper Ink banner and as part of his deal with Apple TV. Executive producer Cassie Pappas serves as co-showrunner alongside Tropper himself. The series is produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, while Taylor-Joy serves as an executive producer through her production company, LadyKiller. Jonathan van Tulleken, who directed the pilot, also serves as an executive producer.

What Lucky is about

Lucky tells the story of a young woman (Taylor-Joy) who years ago left behind the criminal life she grew up in, but must now embrace her dark, criminal side one last time in a desperate attempt to escape her past.

Here’s the official synopsis: “When a multimillion-dollar heist goes wrong, con artist Lucky (Taylor-Joy) is forced to go on the run. Pursued by both the FBI and a ruthless crime boss, Lucky must fight for her life and to find a way out.”

When Lucky comes out

Lucky will be released on Apple TV starting Wednesday, July 15th with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every week until August 19th.

The Lucky trailer