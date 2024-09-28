LUNA, the base in Cologne that simulates the lunar surface on Earth: this is how it is made and what it is used for

MOON. Credit: ESA/DLR.



It was inaugurated in Cologne, Germany MOONone lunar simulation facility created by the European Space Agency and the German Space Agency which replicates the surface of the Moon to train astronauts for future human missions on our satellite, such as NASA’s Artemis program. The heart of LUNA consists of a vast room of 700 square meters which faithfully recreates the lunar landscape with a lunar regolith simulant composed of 900 tons of granules and volcanic rocks derived from basalt. What makes LUNA special is a large room that accurately simulates the surface of the Moon, with the aim of testing cutting-edge technologies for space exploration. Thanks to soil created with Italian volcanic rocks and materials similar to lunar regolith, it will be possible to experiment with tools and techniques necessary to operate in conditions similar to lunar ones. Furthermore, an innovative lighting system allows you to simulate the day-night cycle of the Moon. All this will serve not only to train astronauts, but also to develop and test crucial technologies for the missions that will take us back to our natural satellite.

LUNA’s role in astronaut training: what the Cologne facility will be used for

Since MOON will have an important role in the training of astronauts, every detail has been taken care of with extreme attention. The soil is made with EAC-1a material similar to regolith, the dust that covers the surface of the Moon. The lunar regolith simulant reproduces the conditions that astronauts will face operationally: it is a real “Moon on Earth”, complete with an illumination system that simulates day-night cycles and polar lighting conditions. These details are essential, given that future lunar missions will likely focus on the polar regions, where sunlight may be limited or almost absent.

Simulating lunar conditions is important not only for testing equipment, but also for better understanding the challenges astronauts will face, such as exposure to lunar dust or drilling into the ground for resource extraction. We will also explore technologies related to the use of local resources, one strategy aimed at reducing the need to transport materials from Earth. Finally, the state-of-the-art control rooms will allow each phase of the experiments to be followed, connecting LUNA with future lunar mission centers or with the Lunar Gatewaythe space station orbiting the Moon, scheduled to launch into orbit in 2028.

Regarding the importance of the project, Anke Kaysser-PyzallaPresident of the Board of Directors of the DLR, stated:

LUNA will help optimize our preparations for activities on the lunar surface through research into technologies and innovations for space exploration. This includes robotics and artificial intelligence, the use of local resources and resource conservation cycles up to regenerative energy systems. LUNA offers a unique range of elements for scientific research and technological development under one roof.

Inside LUNA there is also space for FLEXHab housing module (Future Lunar EXploration Habitat), a prototype that will allow testing housing solutions for future lunar settlements. The adjacent greenhouse will be used to test cultivation technologies in closed environments, fundamental for ensuring food self-sufficiency during space missions. Energy is also a central theme: both LUNA and FLEXHab will be powered by solar panels and an advanced fuel cell system, a technology that could be used directly on the Moon.

LUNA is also an important research laboratory

The facility is not only a training facility for astronauts, but also serves as a research laboratory for scientists and engineers from all over the world. LUNA is in fact a project open to international collaboration and will be accessible to researchers, universities, companies operating in the space industry, start-ups and even small and medium-sized enterprises from all over the world.