Macron Sacrifices Breton for Séjourné, Now Aiming for Key Role in Commission

The new French candidate for a Commission post is the Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Affairs, Stéphane Séjourné. A few hours after the surprise resignation of the head of Industry and the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, who left in a dispute with President Ursula von der Leyen, accusing her of having plotted behind his back to have his name replaced, Emmanuel Macron pulled out of his hat what seems to be the most effective solution.

The French president has proposed the name of a man with strong institutional experience and known and respected in the European Parliament, a move that could make it easier for Paris to obtain a more weighty portfolio, probably linked to competitiveness and industrial sovereignty.

“Since the French presidency of the Council of the EU in 2022 and his second speech at the Sorbonne in April 2024, the President of the Republic has always defended France’s acquisition of a key portfolio of European Commissioner, focused on the issues of industrial and technological sovereignty and European competitiveness. This has been the guiding principle of all the contacts with the President of the Commission,” the Elysée said in a statement explaining that the choice of Macron was made in agreement with the Prime Minister.

Séjourné “was president of the Renew group in the European Parliament during the previous legislature and meets all the required criteria”, claims the Elysée according to which “his commitment to Europe will allow him to fully support this agenda for sovereignty”.

Breton’s vitriolic resignation

Breton, one of the most high-profile members of the European Commission over the past five years, resigned, slamming the door and publishing a scathing letter against von der Leyen. The French politician is best known for publicly feuding with tech billionaire Elon Musk, playing a key role in shaping the EU’s Big Tech regulation, and championing efforts to boost defense industries.

In his resignation letter, Breton said that von der Leyen had asked France “a few days ago” to withdraw her name as a candidate for the Commission “for personal reasons” in exchange for a “supposedly more influential portfolio”. “In light of these latest developments – further evidence of questionable governance – I must conclude that I can no longer exercise my functions within the College,” Breton wrote in the letter.

Beyond Breton’s specific accusations, it seems that von der Leyen used the tactic of offering a better position in exchange for a female candidate with the smaller EU member states, in order to increase the female quota in the community executive. In her case, however, the disagreement was more political and personal than gender-related.

I would like to express my deepest gratitude to my colleagues in the College, Commission services, MEPs, Member States, and my team. Together, we have worked tirelessly to advance an ambitious EU agenda. It has been an honor & privilege to serve the common European interest🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/wQ4eeHUnYu — Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) September 16, 2024

The presentation of the new team

A meeting between von der Leyen and the leaders of the political groups of the European Parliament gathered in plenary session in Strasbourg is scheduled for tomorrow. The president of the Commission was supposed to present her new team, listing names and the roles she intends to give to everyone. The latest twist has now put this presentation at risk, even if the speed with which Paris replaced its candidate and the CV of the person chosen should make him a bombproof name.

Von der Leyen could therefore simply replace Breton’s name with Séjourné’s tomorrow and keep her plan intact, although the change may have actually convinced the president to give France a little more than she was willing to give. Macron wants a key portfolio focused on industrial sovereignty and European competitiveness and now has a better chance of getting it.

Among the first to rejoice at the nomination was Valerie Hayer, the woman who took over from Séjourné as leader of the liberal group in the European Parliament when he was promoted to the government in Paris. “From the European Parliament to the Quai d’Orsay (the seat of the French Foreign Ministry, ed.), Stephane Séjourné has put his convictions and his negotiating skills at the service of Europeans. He has my full confidence as a future commissioner along with all our other candidates for Renew Europe,” she assured.