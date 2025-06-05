Madly on Disney+: when it comes out in streaming

A new Italian comedy in streaming. Disney+ announces MadlyPaolo Genovese’s film, a film with a super cast that hurled the box office. Here is everything you need to know.

Madly, the behind the scenes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rzxdcwhff9q

Madly, the advances on the plot

The film, says the synopsis, is a brilliant and romantic story with a stellar cast. In the center, a first appointment and everything that crosses our mind when love knocks on the door. Between tight dialogues and hilarious moments, the film makes us enter the thoughts of the two protagonists, revealing, with irony, the mechanisms that guide our choices.

Madly, the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=opqtehu_j4u

Madly, the cast

The cast of Follemente includes Pilars Fogliati, Edoardo Leo, Claudia Pandolfi, Marco Giallini, Emanuela Fanelli, Claudio Santamaria, Mariachiara Giannetta, Rocco Papaleo, Vittoria Puccini and Maurizio Lastrico.

Madly, when it comes out in streaming

The film debuts on Disney+ on June 6, 2025.

