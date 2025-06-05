Madly on Disney+: when it comes out in streaming

A new Italian comedy in streaming. Disney+ announces MadlyPaolo Genovese’s film, a film with a super cast that hurled the box office. Here is everything you need to know.
Madly, the behind the scenes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rzxdcwhff9q
Madly, the advances on the plot
The film, says the synopsis, is a brilliant and romantic story with a stellar cast. In the center, a first appointment and everything that crosses our mind when love knocks on the door. Between tight dialogues and hilarious moments, the film makes us enter the thoughts of the two protagonists, revealing, with irony, the mechanisms that guide our choices.
Madly, the trailer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=opqtehu_j4u
Madly, the cast
The cast of Follemente includes Pilars Fogliati, Edoardo Leo, Claudia Pandolfi, Marco Giallini, Emanuela Fanelli, Claudio Santamaria, Mariachiara Giannetta, Rocco Papaleo, Vittoria Puccini and Maurizio Lastrico.
Madly, when it comes out in streaming
The film debuts on Disney+ on June 6, 2025.