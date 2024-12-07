Manuel Bortuzzo: every now and then we also talk about violence against men

Culture

Manuel Bortuzzo: every now and then we also talk about violence against men

Manuel Bortuzzo: every now and then we also talk about violence against men

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Manuel Bortuzzo: every now and then we also talk about violence against men
The history of gambling, the evolution from its origins to today (also in Italy)
Wallace Leaping Tank, the absurd “leaping” tank: this is why it was never made