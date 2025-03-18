Many earthquakes in southern Italy: what are the areas in Italy where the most seismes take place, the INGV map

Italy It is a highly seismic country, and we know this well: in the last few days they are bouncing on all the first titles on the earthquakes of the Campi Flegrei, in the Gargano, in Calabria and in Basilicata. However, it would be a mistake to think that the shocks are concentrated only in the south: as confirmed also by theIngv, SISMIs are distributed in various areas of the peninsula, especially from the Umbrian-Marchigian Apennines up to Etna in Eastern Sicily. To see us clearer, however, we go to analyze the map obtained by the data of the last three months.

As we can see, Italy is dotted with colored dots: each of these represents an earthquake of magnitude greater than 2.0 And the more their size increases, the greater their magnitude. The fact that they are approximately all of the same dimension indicates that in the last three months There were no particularly intense events.

The color of the points instead represents theirs Hypocentral depth:

Orange 0-10 km ;

; Yellow 10-20 km ;

; Green 20-60 km ;

; Blue 60-300 km ;

; Fuchsia 300-500 km ;

; Red 500-800 km.

Obviously there are some areas within which earthquakes are most frequent: A striking example is that of the Campi Flegrei. Here, as clearly visible from the following image, there is a very high concentration of superficial earthquakes, linked not to busty causes – as for most cases – but to bradisism.

At national level, the distribution of earthquakes, as anticipated, is mainly concentrated along the Apennines. This should not be surprised because these are the historically more seismic areas, as well as those indicated as more dangerous from the map of the seismic danger of the Italian territoryalways drawn up by the Ingv.

Areas in viola And red They are those with the greatest acceleration of the soil (and therefore with the highest danger) and, coincidentally, they are the same in which more earthquakes have been recorded in the last quarter.

Even if we decided to expand the temporal horizon and go to see the situation in the last 12 months, we would notice how the situation – despite being more varied – remains substantially the same.