Máquina: the boxer arrives on Disney+: plot, trailer and when it comes out

“Victory has a price,” reads the key art. It arrives on Disney+ Máquina: the boxerthe series about boxing and its dark side. Here is the trailer, the cast, the previews and everything you need to know.

Máquina: the boxer, the trailer

Máquina: the boxer, the plot

“After a devastating defeat – says the synopsis -, Esteban “La Máquina” Osuna finds himself at a standstill in his boxing career. Luckily for him, his manager and best friend Andy Lujan is determined to get him back to the top. But when a vicious organization comes back, the stakes of this revenge become a question of life and death. As he fights for a comeback, Esteban must juggle his personal demons and protect his family, including his ex-wife Irasema, a journalist who finds herself on a collision course with the dark side of the boxing world.

Máquina: the boxer, the cast

The series stars Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna, Eiza González, Jorge Perugorría, Andrés Delgado, Karina Gidi, Dariam Coco and Lucía Méndez.

Máquina: the boxer, the production

The series Máquina: the boxer is produced by Searchlight Television and by Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna with La Corriente del Golfo. Marco Ramirez serves as executive producer and showrunner, while Bernal, Luna, Gabriel Ripstein, Gerardo Gatica, Leandro Halperín, Adam Fishbach and KyzzaTerrazas serve as executive producers. The series is directed by Gabriel Ripstein.

Máquina: the boxer, release date

The series Máquina: the boxer will debut October 9, 2024 on Disney+ with all six episodes.