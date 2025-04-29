Marco Polo becomes a manga: the crazy journey of the merchant between alternative dimensions

Japan and Korea pays homage to Marco Polo and reinterpret his adventure. The Venetian traveler and merchant, widely celebrated on the occasion of the 700 years since his death, is the protagonist of Super String: Marco Polo’s Travel to the Multiversemanga of action and science fiction published in Italy by Star Comics, written by Youun In-Wan and designed by the famous South Korean mangaka Boichi.

The first of the four volumes in which the work is divided will be available from 13 May, also in Variant edition. To better celebrate the exit of the work, Star Comics will host Boichi in Naples Comicon, which will be held from 1 to 4 May at the Oltremare exhibition.

In the comic, Marco Polo finds himself traveling in the Multiverse and finds himself involved in an adventure at the limits of the absurd, who leads him to travel through alternative dimensions and cross his path with characters from other worlds, and even from other works.

The plot

In the comic reinterpretation of his affair, the Venetian explorer is a young Venetian orphan, descendant of the noble Polo family, slaughtered and fallen out of disgrace due to political conspiracy. Forced to provide for his younger brothers, he embarked as a cleaning officer on a merchant ship. But when the boat is destroyed by a huge monster with unusual appearance, Marco awakens in Asia, where he meets a mysterious and beautiful warrior, who saves him from the clutches of the local Lord.

Just at that moment, something even more incredible happens: lightning crosses the medallion that Marco inherited from his father, and the boy is transported to a futuristic Tokyo, surrounded by imposing skyscrapers. The girl seems to have disappeared, and Marco suddenly finds herself with a monstrous arm and a body with superhuman agility and strength. Thus begins a grandiose adventure, which will see the protagonist continuously thrown between different eras, involved in wars between clan, and threatened by wrapping aliens. He still does not know, but there is not only his salvation and that of his family at stake: the fate of the whole humanity is in his hands.

Super String: Marco Polo’s Travel to the Multiverse It is a work that merges science fiction and adventure in a narrative inspired by the theory of super-instrumental, illustrated by the legend of the manga boichi, famous for its ability to range between different genres, from the sentimental comedy to the hard-Boiled.

The cover