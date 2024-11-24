Margaret Spada and the atrocious secondary victimization





Dying at 22 from a rhinoplasty: Margaret Spada’s sad story shocked everyone. In these hours, many obscure points and critical issues are emerging about the doctor who operated on her, from the feasibility of the study to the validity of the degree obtained abroad. Yet, in a very early phase, immediately after the girl’s death, the element that caused the most sensation, and which was given prominence by the media, was the means through which Margaret Spada learned of the surgeon: aka Tik Tok.

Victim blaming for Margaret Spada

From this simple information, many people have drawn a conclusion: it’s also his fault, it’s also Margaret’s fault. “If you choose your doctor on Tik Tok then you asked for it”, this is the meaning of numerous comments left by users on the various social networks. Well, this interpretation fully falls within the concept of “secondary victimization” (or “victim blaming”, if we want to use the much more widespread Anglicism). In other words, the victim is attributed part or even all of the blame for what happened to her, also helping to shift the focus away from the potential perpetrator. This expression is often used in the context of sexual violence, for example when a woman is accused of “going looking for it” because she was dressed in a way judged to be too skimpy.

But just as a woman is not at fault when she suffers violence, in the same way the fact that Margaret selected her doctor via Tik Tok should not push us to point the finger at her. At most, the fault lies with the platform that allows this type of advertising, or with those who have not carried out adequate checks on the activities of this doctor.

A misleading narrative

The demonization of social media as a tool for legitimate promotion by a professional enormously damages the many figures, both healthcare and non-healthcare, who work daily to disseminate information through their online profiles and thus help many people. This is a misleading and prejudicial narrative, which rides on a popular sentiment comparable to conspiracy theories due to its total groundlessness. If a professional respects the guidelines of his Order, or in general those of the law, every promotional tool is worthy of respect and dignity.

Resort to cosmetic surgery

Rather, Margaret Spada’s death should spark a reflection on the growing use of cosmetic surgery, even at a very young age. In this sense, social networks certainly have a negative role, as they increase social comparison and consequently generate the feeling of not being adequate to increasingly higher standards of beauty. But even in this case, blaming a young girl for deciding to undergo rhinoplasty is, again, secondary victimization. “But she was already beautiful like this” and similar comments, however apparently benevolent, still represent forms of paternalism and, in general, judgment, which should be avoided, especially in the face of a similar tragedy.

We therefore respect individual choices, since we cannot know the infinite variables behind them. And precisely if we have to criticize, let’s not focus on individuals, but on macrosocial phenomena, because it is only through the alteration of these that real change can be promoted.