Mariotto, the only discordant note of Dancing with the Stars





At school, in every class, as well as at work, there is always someone who wants to be nice and can’t. TO Dancing with the stars there is Guillermo Mariotto. On the jury since the first edition of the program, over the years he has progressively lost his appeal as an eccentric and brilliant stylist, capable of always giving a lively and over-the-top interpretation of the performances but above all of the competitors, transforming from season to season into the uncle tired of always coming up with the same anecdotes at lunch with his relatives. Monotonous, at times faint with some unfortunate people forced to lend themselves to jokes that often end in double meanings and winks worthy of the Italian sexy comedy which today, thank goodness, is no longer funny, Mariotto is the only cog that now effort in a perfect machine, which this year hurtles even faster – thanks also, if not above all, to the explosive cast that Milly Carlucci managed to put together – even leaving behind a ratings giant like Maria De Filippi.

It is no coincidence that 19 years have passed since the first edition and keeping up with the times on TV is evidently not his thing. If Dancing with the stars was able to renew itself – while remaining faithful to the essential points of the format – the same cannot be said of one of its most historic protagonists, who today the program could (not to say should) do without. Of course, even the whole bandwagon that revolves around the jury is a little redundant – with Simone Di Pasquale and Sara Di Vaira trying to act as the more do-gooders of Carolyn Smith, the essential president – but even Rossella Erra, in comparison, is more functional to the dynamics of the episode. In short, the chorality is fine but some voices on the jury might be worth thinning out if the sound is so stale.

Still perfectly in his Fabio Canino – punctual and excellent orator – without infamy and without praise Ivan Zazzaroni, at least never cloying and with sporadic even funny flashes. Tesoretto to Selvaggia Lucarelli, perfect as always in the role of severe juror but also witty commentator and true catalyst of the program, which without her would lose a lot, this must be said. This is how it is on TV today. Unfortunately, a model not taken as an example by his classmate.