Marshall and Robin from HIMYM meet again in Shrinking 2, here’s why their meeting is important (SPOILERS)

In episode 10, entitled Changing patterns, of the second season of the comedy TV series Shrinking, released on Wednesday 11 December on Apple TV+, Cobie Smulders and Jason Segel, known to the great audience for playing Robin Scherbatsky and Marshall Eriksen respectively in the very famous sitcom How I met your Mother. And now HIMYM fans can even hope that theirs is something more than just a passing meeting: but let’s go in order and explain what happened and why this Marshall and Robin reunion is so important.

Cobie Smulders guest star in Shrinking 2: her scene with Jason Segel (SPOILERS)

In the scene that sees them together, Jimmy (Segel) buys a yellow Mini Cooper car (like his late wife’s) for his daughter Alice’s 18th birthday. And it is Sofi (Smulders) who sells the car: so Jimmy and Derek go to her, who immediately tells Jimmy to accept Sofi’s proposal of 5000 dollars for ethical reasons and leaves, leaving them to talk alone.

And so Sofi explains that she is a single mother who recently divorced her husband and father of her son after discovering him in bed with her best friend. When Jimmy tells her that he chose a car like his late wife’s, Sofi tells him that, paradoxically, Jimmy’s situation is better than hers because at least he has good memories, while hers with her ex-husband are all ruined by the awareness of the betrayal suffered.

A certain sympathy immediately arises between the two (and of course, they are Marshall and Robin…), but Jimmy leaves without asking her to see each other again, and then regrets it. At the end of the episode, however, he receives a message from Sofi asking him if Alice liked the car. Therefore leaving hope for a new meeting between the two, with all the fans of How I met your mother (including us) already hoping for a romantic relationship between them. And in fact…

Smulders available to return to Shrinking 3: the words of the actress

Following the episode’s release, Cobie Smulders gave an interview to The Hollywood Reporter to talk about her reunion with Jason Segel. Smulders said she was a big fan of Shrinking, and that when she was contacted by Bill Lawrence (co-creator of the series together with Segel and Brett Goldstein, also present as an actor in Shrinking 2 but better known as the Roy Kent of Ted Lasso) immediately accepted the part.

Smulders said she felt comfortable in her day at work on the set of a show where she was only a guest, partly because the entire Shrinking crew is kind and welcoming, but partly because she knew she could count on her old friend Jason, with whom she is on excellent terms even ten years after the end of their sitcom.

And when asked about her willingness to return to the set of this Apple TV+ series again, Cobie Smulders (who also appeared in the reboot How I met your father) says that she would gladly accept being part of the cast of the already confirmed third season of Shrinking . To demonstrate how well she had a good time, Smulders posted a photo on her Instagram profile of herself as Sofi together with Segel/Jimmy, with the caption “I love this guy, I love this crew, I love this cast, I love this show “.

To use a youth slang term (in turn derived from the world of TV series), as fans of How I met your mother we can only “ship” Jimmy and Sofi, that is, hope that a love story is born between them , which, paraphrasing the title of the sitcom that made them famous, we could call “How I replaced your mother”. With all due respect to Lily and Ted, of course.