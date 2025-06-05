Max Giusti a Mediaset. All the risks of an uphill wedding





Max Giusti a Mediaset. The news, issued on Thursday shortly after noon, took everyone by surprise. But really displaced is the passage in which it is specified that the actor will work in the Cologno company “exclusively”. A small detail that, in reality, radically transforms the next television season, because it implicitly means that Giusti will no longer be in command of “Boss in incognito” and “99 to beat” on Rai 2, will no longer appear at the table of “Che tempo che fa” in the role of Cristiano Malgioglio and, above all, will interrupt the very successful partnership with the Gialappa’s Band.

Therefore, no more Aurelio De Laurentiis, Renato Zero, Alessandro Borghese, Antonino Cannavacciuolo, with the same “Gialappashow” which in turn will have to reinvent himself and compensate for a very heavy absence on the authorial and creative front.

The focus, however, must remain on the Roman actor, who in the last season had touched absolute peaks of brilliance, without forgetting also the incursions to the “Gialappa’s Night” of Tv8 under the appearance of the irresistible Pierluigi Pardo. In short, Giusti is (or was) facing one of the best moments of his career. As lucidity, intuitions and ability to read the topicality with the ironic and parodic eye of the comedian.

Moving on to Mediaset, therefore, means giving up all this, or at least it means demolishing the castle and reconstructing it from scratch, brick by brick, without the team of workers and bricklayers who had supported you until the other day.

“Gialappashow”, a challenge won. And the public no longer asks where Carlo

What will Max do?

The question is a must: what will you do right? In an Mediaset suffocated by reality and soap Turkish (not to mention the monopoly of “Le Iene” to Italy 1), currently the variety, comic programs and those opportunities for pure entertainment that would allow the new purchase to express themselves at best. Instead, the hypothesis of a game show to be entrusted to him in the evening or (who knows) in Access Prime Time. Not a novelty for those who have been at the helm for five years of “your business” and for three more of “boom”. However, a ruthless righteous (not in Alexander’s sense) is equivalent to hiring put to place it on goal. A waste, as well as a blasphemy.

The deep crisis of Canale 5

The classic essential economic offer

The economic side in this story should not be underestimated, also because that “exclusive” much highlighted in the press release means that the right has probably crossed the classic indispensable offer. A sort of Simone Inzaghi of TV who, like the former Inter coach, will find himself in front of the desert. Unless that of Mediaset is the first of a long series of announcements aimed at a re -foundation as urgent as desirable.

The ‘spectrum’ Amadeus

Although with different media power, the transfer of Giustilla resembles – twelve months later – to that of Amadeus to nine. Network and conductor, the latter returning from five consecutive successful festivals and by the Exploit of “business”, both convinced that the face counted more than the formats and that everything was replicable, regardless of the contexts. So, evidently, it is not.

The wish to Giusti is certainly to repeat itself, to keep the bar high. The only safe aspect is that the public will no longer enjoy the same table set, nor of the identical menu. And it’s not a trivial factor.