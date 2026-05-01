"Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed"the new teaser trailer for the dark comedy series starring Tatiana Maslany

A new dark comedy series entitled Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed is coming to Apple TV. The creator and author of the series is David J. Rosen, also the author of Sugar on Apple TV, while the protagonist is Tatiana Maslany, famous for her multiple roles in Orphan Black and She Hulk. Here is the information available on Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed, from the plot to the cast and the release date, and at the bottom the two official teaser trailers in Italian for the series.

What Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed is about

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed follows the story of Paula (Maslany), a newly divorced mother who falls into a dangerous spiral of blackmail, murder and youth football. Convinced that she witnessed a crime—while simultaneously facing a child custody battle and an identity crisis—Paula launches her own investigation, which could unravel a larger conspiracy while providing her with the keys to rebuilding her family and her sense of self.

The cast of Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed

In addition to Tatiana Maslany, Brandon Flynn (Thirteen) and Murray Bartlett (that wonderful episode of The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Nine Perfect Strangers 2) also join the ensemble cast, which includes Jessy Hodges (Barry), Jon Michael Hill (Elementary), Charlie Hall (The Sex Lives of College Girls, Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Erik Menéndez), Kiarra Hamagami Goldberg (Charmed, Invasion), Nola Wallace (The Strangers: Chapter 2, The Strangers: Chapter 3) and Dolly De Leon (Nine Perfect Strangers 2, Triangle of Sadness).

Produced by Apple Studios and Counterpart Studios, the series is written and executive produced by creator and showrunner David J. Rosen (Sugar, Hunters) and is directed and executive produced by David Gordon Green (Nutcrackers, Mythic Quest, The Righteous Gemstones). The series is also developed and executive produced by Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon for Genre Films, as part of their first-line deal with Apple TV, and by Bard Dorros for Anonymous Content.

When Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed comes out

The first season consists of 10 episodes. The first two episodes of Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed will be released on Apple TV on Wednesday 20 May, the others will be released individually in the following weeks.

The teaser trailer for Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed









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The new teaser trailer for Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed